'Raleigh is better than this:' 12 arrests, 5 officers hospitalized in downtown Raleigh George Floyd protest

“Last night wasn’t about building bridges. Unfortunately, it was about burning them.” pic.twitter.com/LNgu6l9GEF — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

“Last night was both heartbreaking and devastating.” Mayor Mary- Ann Baldwin pic.twitter.com/6nFc5rdsRj — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

Five officers were transferred to the hospital last night. All were released from hospital says Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown pic.twitter.com/RzwgE3AR09 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

Brain bruise, broken teeth, damage to a jaw, cardiac issues among the injuries officers sustained last night — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

It takes a team to rebuild a city. pic.twitter.com/ZcatrnHa3L — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

The dollar general in downtown Raleigh pic.twitter.com/IVp2UhW3fR — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

It’s incredibly eerie downtown as the majority of shops/restaurants have been damaged. Alarms are still ringing. pic.twitter.com/Ajmer1t1lH — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

The scene on Fayetteville St. as the sun begins to rise in Raleigh. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/XVR4ANiaFG — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

The YMCA has been shut down since Mid-March and this is now the scene pic.twitter.com/pY6J9xRAoP — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

Businesses are starting to flood pic.twitter.com/SCreNqCfLs — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos George Floyd protest in Durham remains peaceful

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh and Fayetteville businesses are evaluating the damage left after Saturday's protests turned violent. As of early Sunday morning, many people from the community began to gather to help clean up the damaged businesses.Adam Lindstaedt, owner of The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in Raleigh, posted this message to his Facebook page about the damage to buildings in Raleigh overnight along with a photo of George Floyd: "Human life is irreplaceable. George Floyd's life cannot be replaced. Ahmaud Arbery's life cannot be replaced. Philando Castile's life cannot be replaced. Alton Sterling's life cannot be replaced. All of the black lives suddenly ripped away from their families at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them cannot be replaced. Our broken window can be replaced."Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the violence following downtown protest.Mayor Baldwin said she has been in contact with Gov. Cooper and is asking for a state of emergency which could allow for a curfew if needed.Chief Deck-Brown said five officers were hospitalized last night but have since been released. The chief said 12 arrests were made overnight.Raleigh police is investigating other crimes that were committed Saturday night.Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh is temporarily closed at both ends and intersecting side streets from Salisbury Street to Wilmington Street to facilitate clean up. The closure is until further notice.While demonstrations in Durham began just after 1 p.m., protesters began to show up in Raleigh around 5 p.m. Saturday.The protests began peaceful but started to get tense around 7-9 p.m. Officers in riot gear began to use smoke to disperse the crowd and some protesters began to loot."While the city of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department readily accommodate lawful protesters, we will not turn a blind eye to the despicable and outright criminal behavior that occurred on the heels of yesterday's peaceful protest," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown said overnight.Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin condemned the actions of the small group of individuals who incited chaos and violence after the organized.Sunday morning, businesses in Raleigh are looted, flooded, damaged and some still have alarms ringing.In Fayetteville, protesters began to gather at 3 p.m. The protest began peaceful but the Market House was set on fire around 7:20 p.m. Around 9 p.m., many downtown Fayetteville businesses were looted and left damaged.The protests in Durham remained peaceful throughout the night.Protests around the country are stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.