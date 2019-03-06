Raleigh radio host copes after losing 8 relatives in Alabama tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh radio host who lost eight family members in the devastating tornado in Alabama is working to collect donations and money for those coping back home.
"When things happen in this country, people really show up and show out. They really show their good will," said Erroll Reese, host of Sports Shop on the Buzz radio station. "I'm just overjoyed and overwhelmed with the outpouring of support."
A video of Reese's aunt has gone viral in the wake of the storm.
Earnestine Reese is seen sitting in a chair, with rumbled all around her and only a sweater keeping her warm, thanking God for sparing her life. The deadly EF-4 tornado demolished her home.
Reese expressed his gratitude for family members who survived and his heartbreak for those who didn't.
The youngest victim in his family is 14 years old. The oldest 87.
Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the United States in nearly six years.
"Twenty-four hours before that, life was normal. Then all of a sudden 170 mile an hour tornado came down the street," Reese said.
Through coping with tragedy, Reese has come to a realization that sometimes gets lost or forgotten in our busy day-to-day lives.
"How precious life is and how the unknown just can show up unnoticed," he said. "The loved ones and the people you really care about ... don't take it for granted because you can have the same situation affect you just like it affected my relatives. So appreciate each and every day, make the best of it with the ones that you really care about."
There is a GoFundMe page to help Reese's family.
