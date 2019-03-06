Raleigh radio host copes after losing 8 relatives in Alabama tornado

EMBED <>More Videos

Erroll Reese is coping with the loss of eight family members in the Alabama tornado.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh radio host who lost eight family members in the devastating tornado in Alabama is working to collect donations and money for those coping back home.

"When things happen in this country, people really show up and show out. They really show their good will," said Erroll Reese, host of Sports Shop on the Buzz radio station. "I'm just overjoyed and overwhelmed with the outpouring of support."

A video of Reese's aunt has gone viral in the wake of the storm.

Earnestine Reese is seen sitting in a chair, with rumbled all around her and only a sweater keeping her warm, thanking God for sparing her life. The deadly EF-4 tornado demolished her home.

Reese expressed his gratitude for family members who survived and his heartbreak for those who didn't.

The youngest victim in his family is 14 years old. The oldest 87.

RELATED: Alabama tornadoes: Unnamed donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the United States in nearly six years.

"Twenty-four hours before that, life was normal. Then all of a sudden 170 mile an hour tornado came down the street," Reese said.

Through coping with tragedy, Reese has come to a realization that sometimes gets lost or forgotten in our busy day-to-day lives.

"How precious life is and how the unknown just can show up unnoticed," he said. "The loved ones and the people you really care about ... don't take it for granted because you can have the same situation affect you just like it affected my relatives. So appreciate each and every day, make the best of it with the ones that you really care about."

There is a GoFundMe page to help Reese's family.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighdisaster relieffamilytornado
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Instagram page showing Cumberland County school fights draws cyberbullying concerns
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Chapel Hill man died of natural causes after apparently stabbing mom 74 times
Sisters accused of killing father in 2015, sheriff calls it the 'perfect murder'
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Show More
7 servers at popular Fayetteville diner have babies within 8 months
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
'Not afraid:' Drills help prepare NC students for possible tornadoes
Wake County employee named 2019 School Psychologist of the Year
More TOP STORIES News