RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A Raleigh rape survivor's artistic ability played a major role in bringing the man who attacked her to justice, a source familiar with the case told ABC11.
In May 2017, a man raped a 15-year-old girl near the Dominion Park neighborhood in North Raleigh. Investigators said the attack was random.
Sources told ABC11 the girl was walking home from the neighborhood pool when a man grabbed her on the sidewalk, pulled her into a backyard, and brutally beat and raped her.
Drawing of suspect made by 15-year-old rape victim. Pictures from his Facebook page is next to it. #ABC11 Read more here: https://t.co/L8pYmeptrK pic.twitter.com/1kxNUBnoy2— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) October 18, 2018
Sean Thomas Klinek, 28, of Apex has been arrested and charged with the crime. According to an arrested warrant, Klinek hit the teen multiple times, giving her a concussion, significant bruising, and a dislocated jaw.
Klinek is charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
The 15-year-old survivor is an artist.
Sources said she drew a picture of the man who raped her soon after the attack.
In February of 2018, the survivor saw the mugshot of a man arrested in Chapel Hill for armed robbery. She contacted investigators immediately. Investigators decided the armed robbery suspect matched the young girl's drawing.
ABC11 sources say Klinek's resemblance to the survivor's drawing was "uncanny."