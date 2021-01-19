Raleigh Police investigate after man shot on Cooper Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Cooper Road. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Multiple bullet holes could be seen in a white van in the driveway of the home.
The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment. His condition is not immediately known.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
