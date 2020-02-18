2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people were shot to death while sitting in a vehicle on McGuire Drive in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police.

Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24, were found dead.

Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.

On Tuesday, two roses were place in the spot where the two were killed.



Monday after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. Tuesday morning, ABC11 cameras showed numerous police cars on a neighborhood street with caution tape surrounding a home.

A tow truck was seen towing away a car. There are no suspects.

This marks the sixth homicide in Raleigh two months into the new year.

Anyone with information that may help investigators should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
