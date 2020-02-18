2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police

These roses are placed in the parking spot where two people were shot and killed. At 4, what we’re learning about the double murder in #Raleigh. #abc11: https://t.co/B7rcB6qY4I pic.twitter.com/iokxFfLZSr — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 18, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people were shot to death while sitting in a vehicle on McGuire Drive in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police.Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24, were found dead.Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.On Tuesday, two roses were place in the spot where the two were killed.Monday after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. Tuesday morning, ABC11 cameras showed numerous police cars on a neighborhood street with caution tape surrounding a home.A tow truck was seen towing away a car. There are no suspects.This marks the sixth homicide in Raleigh two months into the new year.Anyone with information that may help investigators should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.