2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police

Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24, were found dead.
Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.
On Tuesday, two roses were place in the spot where the two were killed.
These roses are placed in the parking spot where two people were shot and killed. At 4, what we’re learning about the double murder in #Raleigh. #abc11: https://t.co/B7rcB6qY4I pic.twitter.com/iokxFfLZSr— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 18, 2020
Monday after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. Tuesday morning, ABC11 cameras showed numerous police cars on a neighborhood street with caution tape surrounding a home.
A tow truck was seen towing away a car. There are no suspects.
This marks the sixth homicide in Raleigh two months into the new year.
Anyone with information that may help investigators should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.