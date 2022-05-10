Raleigh officer responding to shooting call involved in 4-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer responding to a shooting call was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road.

The officer suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. One other person was taken for treatment with what police said were minor injuries.

As for the shooting, it happened about two miles away on Battle Bridge Drive and Griffis Glen Drive.

A family member there told an ABC11 crew that the shooter was "aiming" at his granddaughter, who was in a car, but he missed.

Raleigh Police have not said whether they caught the suspect.
