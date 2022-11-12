2 people taken to hospital after 2 separate shootings in Raleigh

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after two separate shootings in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after two separate shootings in Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to callas about a shooting just before 5 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Thoroughbred Lane. One person was found with non- life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Raleigh police later responded to another shooting at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. One person was taken to the hospital with non=life threatening injuries.

There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.