3 juveniles hospitalized after shooting in northern Raleigh

Raleigh police said three juveniles were shot Monday night and two suffered serious injuries.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three juveniles were shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening in northern Raleigh, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Sumner Boulevard. One victim was able to get away and call the police from the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2600 block of Torquay Crossing.

Two of the teens suffered what police said were serious injuries. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not determined whether the shooting was random.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for text and email reporting options or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.