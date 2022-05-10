Shooting at Raleigh gas station leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dealing with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station.

Raleigh police say they got a report of a shooting around 4:16 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at the Shell gas station at 1830 New Bern Avenue near Raleigh Boulevard, they found one victim who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

A driver-side window was shot out along with other damage to one car.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but police are still on the scene gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website.
