'We're excited': Raleigh businesses prepare for first weekend in expanded Sip n' Stroll District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is expanding the Social District's borders and the length of time people can enjoy the sip and stroll with a drink on city streets.

The program now runs seven days a week from 10:00 AM, an hour earlier than before, until 10:00 PM.

State of Beer is one of the businesses now included in the expanded district.

"We're excited to be a part of the expansion," said State of Beer General Manager Kendahl Miller. "We're really excited to see more foot traffic in this area as well."

The team that runs Taverna Agora says they're also excited and putting together an operational plan.

The expanded social district now stretches beyond Nash Square to the Warehouse District to the west and north to Hillsborough Street.

The change comes as NC State students are returning to campus.

"We bar hop and go place to place really quickly, especially at night when we have a lot of plans - so I think that'll make it a lot more fun and easy," said NC State Senior Laura Bernal.

People who live at The Dillion now live inside the zone.

"I think it's nice to have people out, make people out, be around, make Raleigh more lively," said Raleigh resident Arjun Nair.

The City of Raleigh says the program serves as a valuable tool to boost economic activity and overall vibrancy.

Miller thinks it will make a difference in the small business's bottom line these next few months.

"Especially with weather cooling down a little bit and Hopscotch weekend coming up in a couple weeks, I think we're going to see a boost in sales from this for sure," said Miller.

Not every business in the Social District participates in the program.