Multiple people stabbed during fight near downtown Raleigh

The fight broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were stabbed during a fight near downtown Raleigh, according to police.

The fight broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Law enforcement said people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.