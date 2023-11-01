Man shot, killed at Personal Defense & Handgun Safety Center in Raleigh

Raleigh Police Department said it was conducting a death investigation following a shooting in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Raleigh on Wednesday.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tryon Road at the Personal Defense & Handgun Safety Center in Raleigh. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw multiple police vehicles and crime scene tape surrounding the building.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody, but officers are also not actively searching for a suspect.

