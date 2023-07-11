Leaders to discuss state of Raleigh, Wake County and WCPSS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday, ABC11's Amber Rupinta will emcee the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce's 2023 'State of the City, County and Schools' luncheon.
Hear from leaders live starting at Noon on ABC11.com or the ABC11 app.
You will hear updates on priorities and policies from:
- Mary-Ann Baldwin, Mayor of Raleigh
- Chris Heagarty, Vice Chair, Wake County Board of Education
- Shinica Thomas, Chair, Wake County Commission
This is a great opportunity to area leaders on stage together and interacting with the business community.