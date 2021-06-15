deputy-involved shooting

Rape, kidnapping suspect shot by Newton Grove police chief, sheriff's office says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rape suspect shot by officer in Newton Grove: Sheriff's office

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a North Carolina police chief shot a rape suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at Sam's Circle Mart off Highway 701 in Newton Grove.

According to a law enforcement source, the officer shot the suspect in the chest. The man's condition is not known.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told ABC11 it was the Newton Grove police chief who shot the suspect.

The sheriff's office said preliminary reports indicate that the officer had responded to a report of a female victim who had been kidnapped and raped.

The woman is safe, a police spokesman told ABC11. He did not immediately know her medical condition.

It was originally reported that the suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear at this time whether a weapon was found or whether the victim knew the suspect.

"After I came back out, I saw one cop pull up and then...I saw a lot of other cops flooding the streets basically," said Elvia Morales, who was at a nearby business. "And then I saw a lady just walk out and then they took her in and that's all I saw, they just took her"

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over scene of officer-involved shooting in Newton Grove



The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are at the scene.

Authorities ask that people avoid the traffic circle around the area.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newton grovesampson countyncofficer involved shootingdeputy involved shootingsampson county newsman shot
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Advocates seek justice in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.
Andrew Brown Jr.'s official autopsy released
2 deputies involved in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. return to duty
Lumberton family seeking answers in deadly deputy-involved shooting
TOP STORIES
Garner teens rescue classmates from burning car
Cary 16-year-old Claire Curzan is living her US Olympic dream
Outdoor dining should stay: Downtown Raleigh survey
Developers want to build two 40-story towers in downtown Raleigh
Trump announces visit to Texas to survey border situation
Person arrested with multiple guns inside car at UNC
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Show More
Raleigh activist says spike in crime is result of lack of resources
Research Triangle study may help save children's lives
AP: US military guns lost, stolen from North Carolina bases
3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
Family remembers NC State professor who died from ALS
More TOP STORIES News