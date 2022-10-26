RDU adds nonstop season flights to Cancun, Bahamas and Iceland

Starting, Saturday, November 5, American Airlines said it will launch a nonstop seasonal service to Cancun, Mexico.

Who's ready for a vacation?

If you have some PTO you want to use--the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) has a nonstop flight to a place you might enjoy.

In addition to American Airlines' flight to Cancun, JetBlue also announced it will be offering a seasonal nonstop flight to Cancun starting on Dec. 24. That service will run daily through Jan. 2, 2023. After that, JetBlue will offer the nonstop flight twice a week through Jan. 14.

If the Caribbean is more your style--Bahamasair is launching a year-round nonstop service to Freeport, Grand Bahama with connections to Nassau. The flights are scheduled to start on November 17. Bahamasair will fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays.

If you would rather go to a place where you can really 'chillax' how about Iceland? Icelandair is extending its nonstop seasonal service to Reykjavik through January 2023.

You can log onto to any of the airlines offering these flights and book now!

Cue Sinatra--"Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away; Pack up, let's fly away"

What's on your travel playlist?

