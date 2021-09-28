Raleigh-Durham International Airport parking deck closed because of 'public safety incident'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is closed because of ongoing police activity.RDU officials said law enforcement is investigating a "public safety incident."ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said the lot is shut down Tuesday afternoon and several RDU police officers with weapons are at the site.No one is being allowed into the parking deck.RDU said airport guests are being asked to remain inside the terminals and travelers arriving to the airport are being rerouted to the Economy 3 parking lot.This is developing. Check back for updates.