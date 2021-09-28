Raleigh-Durham International Airport parking deck closed because of 'public safety incident'

EMBED <>More Videos

RDU parking deck closed because of police activity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A parking deck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is closed because of ongoing police activity.

RDU officials said law enforcement is investigating a "public safety incident."

ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said the lot is shut down Tuesday afternoon and several RDU police officers with weapons are at the site.

No one is being allowed into the parking deck.

RDU said airport guests are being asked to remain inside the terminals and travelers arriving to the airport are being rerouted to the Economy 3 parking lot.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rdudurham countywake countyrduraleigh newspoliceinvestigationairport security
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Top generals testify on Capitol Hill, contradict Biden on Afghanistan
UNCW student from Apex brain dead from COVID complications, mom says
'Example of what human trafficking is:' NC prosecutor on R. Kelly case
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Raleigh model redefines industry by starting career in her 70s
LATEST: 34 NC health centers get funding to support underserved areas
Show More
Don't say 'last' to Coach K during final Duke season
175 workers fired at NC health system over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Florida 19-year-old missing; person of interest found dead
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
More TOP STORIES News