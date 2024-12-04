RDU offering new routes to international island destinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thinking of escaping from the cold? This should warm you up.

RDU announced one of their airlines is adding two new international island destinations.

Avelo Airlines now has non-stop flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

This brings the total number of international destinations the airport serves to 14.

"And we lead the industry in both these metrics. So we're really proud of that," said Gisele Cortez who is head of airports for Avelo.

You can book flights right now, fares start at $129 each way.