RDU expecting record-shattering travel day

Airport officials predict nearly 60,000 fliers will pass through, returning from their Thanksgiving trips.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting a record-shattering travel day.

Many travelers already experiencing flight delays and cancellations.

FlightAware shows more than 2,300 flight delays with departures and arrivals within the United States.

Nearly 40 flights have been canceled.

As of early Sunday morning, RDU had six flight delays.