City of Raleigh studying residential infill regulations

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- City of Raleigh leaders are looking to enhance regulations for residential infill projects, protecting the integrity of existing neighborhoods.



As part of an Infill Housing Study started in July 2018, city planners conducted an online survey of stakeholders, receiving thousands of comments from more than 3,000 people.

One comment from the city's report on the survey addressed the way infill is transforming communities:

"Building huge houses on postage stamps size lots is detrimental to the established neighbors bc of runoff, clearing of mature trees, blocking of the sun, not fitting in with the neighborhood in general...these houses look ridiculous and reduce the charm of our city and its areas."

Overall, the results showed 75 percent of people surveyed had concerns about residential infill, some thinking the development is negatively affecting communities while others believe there isn't enough infill.

Another stakeholder responding to the city's survey addressed the desire for more infill development:

"There's not enough of it (infill development). We need quads, triplexes, and duplexes. We need more incentive to create more housing in existing spaces. Reduce setback regulations on townhomes. Upzone neighborhoods. Worry less about parking, especially near transit."

Of those surveyed, 83 percent said they saw potential benefits associated with infill including a positive alternative to sprawl and meeting the needs of new families.

Roger Waldon with the city's planning department presented the findings to city council during a work session Tuesday where he said the surveyed revealed the need for regulations regarding storm water runoff at infill construction sites and better regulations around house size.

City staff will continue analyzing the survey results and present a final report and recommendations to the city council in December.
