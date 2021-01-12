Raleigh church giving away hundreds of meals on Friday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A church in Raleigh is helping families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic this week.Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church will hand out meals to the community on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m.Organizers expect to have 240 boxes of food to hand out.The church is at 3425 Rock Quarry Road.Several school districts in the area have also helped families put food on the table during the pandemic.