NC Methodist Church, Episcopal Diocese suspend service for 2 weeks

The CDC has warned against large groups of people as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, prompting many religious groups within the Triangle and Sandhills to halt services or take precautions.
North Carolina United Methodist Church
In an effort to protect the church and family members, the North Carolina United Methodist will be suspending service for two weeks.
"I urge you to cease public worship and other gatherings in your church through the next two weeks in order to protect your church family and the community in which you live and serve," said Bishop of North Carolina Hope Ward.
Bishop Paul Leeland, the Resident Bishop of the Western North Carolina, also urged the same request for churches in Western North Carolina.
The Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina
After receiving word from officials from the Episcopal Church, the North Carolina Episcopal Church will be closed for two weeks starting March 15 and will reopen on March 30.
"The sooner we implement more extreme measures to limit contact, the better chance we have of "flattening the curve" of how the disease spreads," the Diocese wrote.
In the meantime, the church asks members to tune in to services online including Zoom and Facebook Live.
Manna Church
Manna Church will not be suspending service but will be taking measures to keep their congregation safe by offering alcohol-based hand sanitizer in lobby areas and to clean toys in the children's ministry.
Lead pastor Chris Fletcher recommends ill churchgoers stay home and tune in for online services.
"Everything we've done has been to and are kind of common-sense steps to make sure people are safe and comfortable. If they don't feel safe or comfortable, they should stay home. They should follow the guidance of officials and medical professionals," said Fletcher.
The Summit Church
In a Thursday afternoon news release, the Summit Church will not meet for gatherings on March 14 and 15. Services can instead be viewed via livestream on Facebook, YouTube and the church's website.
"Canceling these services was a very difficult decision for us, but we have been guided by two principles: honoring our governing officials, who have urged extreme caution, and loving our neighbors, many of whom, like the elderly or those with prior medical conditions, are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19."
