Death threats were made against Rev. Billy Graham, FBI report says

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --The Federal Bureau of Investigations released its files on Reverend Billy Graham, including details about insults made against his ministry and threats on his life.
The file dump comes nearly 10 months after the religious leader's death.
Graham's caseload contained nearly 500 pages.
Among them are letters to political leaders, the FBI, and Graham, WSOC reports.
One of the death threats in the FBI files read, "You reap what you sow, and we are going to make you reap death."
The FBI said it continues to investigate some of the letters in the now-released file.
Graham, affectionately known as America's Pastor, died of natural causes at his Montreat, North Carolina, home in February of this year.