RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Death threats were made against Rev. Billy Graham, FBI report says

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 10 months after Rev. Billy Graham's death, FBI offiicals released documents stating death threats were made against him.

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
The Federal Bureau of Investigations released its files on Reverend Billy Graham, including details about insults made against his ministry and threats on his life.

The file dump comes nearly 10 months after the religious leader's death.

Graham's caseload contained nearly 500 pages.

Among them are letters to political leaders, the FBI, and Graham, WSOC reports.

One of the death threats in the FBI files read, "You reap what you sow, and we are going to make you reap death."

The FBI said it continues to investigate some of the letters in the now-released file.

Graham, affectionately known as America's Pastor, died of natural causes at his Montreat, North Carolina, home in February of this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionreligionbilly grahamFBInorth carolina newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Michigan company surprises employees with $4M in Christmas bonuses
New Robeson Co. Sheriff on overlooked evidence in Hania Aguilar case: 'It angers me'
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower in NC
Carolina Beach woman sentenced to 5 years in nationwide pregnancy scam
Durham Police release footage of high-speed chase that killed innocent driver
Durham police release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
2 charged after multiple people shot during birthday party in Durham
Show More
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Fayetteville family among hundreds of Gold Star families to visit Disney World
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at Raleigh Belk store
VIDEO: Air Force sergeant surprises daughters at Raleigh school
Durham Police: 22-year-old arrested after man found shot dead on Guess Road
More News