Video shows Southern California couple apparently harassing fruit vendors

A couple in Southern California was captured on video apparently harassing street vendors who were selling fruit.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A couple in Southern California was captured on video apparently harassing street vendors who were selling fruit Sunday afternoon.

The men who took video of the incident say they stopped to help the fruit vendors after the couple started yelling at the vendors to leave.

Video shows the man who was upset over the fruit stand, calling the business an "illegal setup" because he said the street vendors did not have a permit.

The man was sitting down near the fruit stand as he was questioned by the men who were recording the encounter, which spanned several minutes. Meanwhile, the woman he was with waited inside a car for a majority of the footage posted to social media.

The confrontation between the man and those who were recording became heated at one point.

"Get it the (expletive) out here. This isn't Pacoima. It looks like (expletive)," the man says about the fruit stand to the people recording in one of the videos posted.

"We aren't the (expletive) ghetto. It needs to go," the man later says.

"Where's your health permit? Where's your resale permit? Prove you pay taxes?" the man says when asked about the fruit stand.

The videos posted do not show the beginning of the incident.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies did respond. It is unclear whether anyone was arrested or cited.
