Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals as we continue to social distance during COVID-19 pandemic

Easter is this Sunday and many plan to celebrate in some way despite the pandemic.One of the most popular ways to celebrate is with a meal and some local restaurants are preparing full heat-and-serve meals for pick-up.has an Easter menu that you can order from if you call in advance. It features dessert from Slice Pie Company.is offering their menu for carry-out on Easter.is doing the same.in Cary has an Easter buffet to-go.in Wake Forest,in Apex andin Cary are all offering meals.in Raleigh has a $175 family special.is offering Easter brunch.And, of course,has their annual Easter menu.It's always best if you order ahead but some restaurants are offering same-day pick-up.