Food & Drink

Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals as we continue to social distance during COVID-19 pandemic

By
Easter is this Sunday and many plan to celebrate in some way despite the pandemic.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate is with a meal and some local restaurants are preparing full heat-and-serve meals for pick-up.

The Rockford in Raleigh has an Easter menu that you can order from if you call in advance. It features dessert from Slice Pie Company.

Angus Barn is offering their menu for carry-out on Easter.

Seasons 52 is doing the same.

The Mayton Inn in Cary has an Easter buffet to-go.

Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill in Wake Forest, Vicious Fishes Brewery in Apex and Top This Catering in Cary are all offering meals.

Sullivan's Steakhouse in Raleigh has a $175 family special.

La Farm Bakery is offering Easter brunch.

And, of course, Honey Baked Ham has their annual Easter menu.

It's always best if you order ahead but some restaurants are offering same-day pick-up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfoodcoronaviruseaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News