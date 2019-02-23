Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --A retaining wall broke away at a Target store in Holly Springs Saturday afternoon, officials say.
It happened at the Target parking lot at 100 Grand Hill Place.
Officials said that all the recent rain may have caused the wall to give way.
No injuries or damaged cars were reported after the wall collapsed.
The Target was reported to have stayed open despite the collapse.
On-scene pictures showed large chunks of the parking lot and mud where a brick wall used to be.