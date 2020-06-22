race in america

Faith leaders call for removal of Market House from downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville faith leaders of all denominations and races issued a call to action after weeks of unrest across the globe.

In the Sandhills, all eyes are on the heart of downtown Fayetteville as Rev. Chris Stackhouse of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church spearheads an effort to remove the Market House.

"The slave Market House symbolizes pain and suffering. This is a place where families were destroyed," said Stackhouse. "It's shameful. It's in the heart of our city. It's a reminder that this city didn't even see us as people. They saw us as property."

According to Stackhouse, he along with a team of faith leaders drafted a resolution to remove the Market House. He admitted to being reluctant in leading the effort.

His efforts have come as some businesses in downtown Fayetteville remain boarded up from demonstrations following George Floyd's death.

Supporters of the Market House have long argued removing it means removing a significant part of history.

"Here's what I've been telling people that don't think it should be removed. What if it were your family? What if it were your daughters that were sold and you never saw them again," said Stackhouse.

