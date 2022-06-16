localish

Rides by Me offers retro sidecar tour that traverses iconic NorCal hotspots

SAN FRANCISCO -- Take a ride on the wild side(car)! Rides by Me offers a thrilling sidecar tour that traverses San Francisco and California's Wine Country with exciting stops along the way. San Francisco's ABC7 Morning Team buckled up to experience all the fun!

Run and driven by Jérome Ribeiro, this classic mode of transportation allows riders to experience the hidden gems of Northern California - without stopping to search for parking.

While sidecar rides are exhilarating, Ribeiro ensures that all passengers are safe throughout the journey.

"In the city, San Francisco, we're driving 15-20 miles an hour maximum, so people can actually see the city, enjoy the city," explained Ribeiro. "The sidecar has seat belts, and it's very safe."

He added, "It's a free wheel, it's not like a regular motorcycle, it cannot flip."

Sidecars were first produced in 1903. Today, Rides by Me honors this form of transportation with retro accents while adding modern technology. For example, the company lets riders wear stylish, retro helmets with microphones and Bluetooth capabilities.

"It's a great way to communicate because people can feel comfortable, can see what you're talking about, and you don't have to shout," explained Ribeiro.

Rides by Me takes riders to iconic spots throughout the city, like the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, Golden Gate Bridge, 12 different hills, and more.

In addition to San Francisco tours, Ride by Me sidecars cruise through Wine Country, with stops at some of the best wineries in the region!

"We actually decided to expand it from San Francisco to Napa Valley, Sonoma, Russian River and just explore the wine country," said Ribeiro. "What's better than sitting in a sidecar driving between the vines and discovering Napa Valley or Sonoma Valley? It's just amazing."

For more information, visit here.
