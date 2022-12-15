Body found in vehicle recovered from Roanoke River

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police along with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Roanoke River.

The vehicle was pulled from the water Wednesday at the Weldon boating access.

Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police B.L. Martin Jr. said authorities have not yet been able to make a positive identification because of the condition of the body.

An autopsy will be performed.

Police did not say whether foul play was suspected.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department asks that anyone with information in regards to this vehicle call the police department at (252) 533-2810, The Halifax County Sheriff's Office at (252) 583-8201, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

No other information was immediately available. Martin said police are "continuing to follow up on all leads."