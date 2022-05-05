Roanoke Rapids woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death

(Shutterstock)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman has been jailed in the shooting death of her boyfriend inside a home, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police said in a statement that officers received a call around 1:05 a.m. Thursday that indicated a man had been shot in the chest.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Jenkins, 19, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in the upper chest. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

An investigation led police to charge Emoni Alston, 22, with voluntary manslaughter.

Alston is being held under a $20,000 bond in the Halifax County jail with a court date set for May 26.

She has not been assigned an attorney.

Related topics:
roanoke rapidshalifax countyncarrestfatal shootinggun violencemanslaughterdomestic violenceman killed
