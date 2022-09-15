Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.

It happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Lucky Stop gas station on Highway 401 business near Rockfish Road in Raeford.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said two men were wearing black ski masks when they walked up to the person pumping gas and pointed a gun at them.

They then took off with the light blue Toyota Camry with two children in the back seat.

The men stopped at J and L Clover gas station at 685 Rockfish Road where the two children got out of the car. The men then drove away.

The car was last seen heading toward Rockfish Elementary School.

The sheriff's office released surveillance images of the suspects, who wore all-black shirts and shoes. One suspect had an Air Jordan logo on his shirt. One suspect was believed to be wearing black pants and the other was wearing gray pants.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said it has a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Hoskins at (910) 479-3832 or the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111. Any tips or information may also be submitted electronically by visiting www.hokecountysheriff.org and using the anonymous tip form.