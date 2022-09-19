Rocky Mount couple charged in 1-year-old's death making first court appearance

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend will make their first court appearance after being charged in the death of a 1-year-old.

Police found the infant injured and unresponsive in a bathtub Sunday morning at a home on Paul Street.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

The mother, 27-year-old Sierra Eley, is now charged with felony child abuse.

Her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Their first court appearances will take place at 9 a.m.