Rocky Mount police investigating after 1-year old found dead in bathtub

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child found dead in a Rocky Mount home Sunday.

Officers responded to calls about a child who was unresponsive in a bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street at around 9:00 a.m.

The child was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to officials, the child's death is being investigated as suspicious.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.