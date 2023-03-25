Highspeed chase in Edgecombe County ends in crash, man arrested

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man was arrested after leading officials on a highspeed chase Friday night.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriffs Office Facebook, a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol made a traffic stop after seeing a SUV failing to maintain lane control on US 64 near the 471-mile marker. When the trooper approached the vehicle he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

Officials said Vince Allen Stewart Jr, 26, then fled the scene in his vehicle, which led to a chase. The chase ended after Stewart hit a guardrail at the intersection of NC97 and SR1278. He then attempted to flee on foot before being caught by Edgecombe County Sheriffs.

Stewart is facing multiple charges including felony flee/elude, DWI, and reckless driving. He is being held at the Edgecombe County Jail under a $2,500 secure bonds.

ALSO SEE: Man shot, injured in Raleigh shooting