RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to calls about a shooting in the 800 block of Newcombe Road just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 35- year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking update.