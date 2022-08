Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.

Searchers found the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson about 1 p.m. in the woodline along the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.

Rocky Mount Police and the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office are at the scene.

The case remains an active investigation. No other details were immediately available.