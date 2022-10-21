Rocky Mount PD K-9 dies after sudden illness

K-9 Remy had been with the Rocky Mount Police Department since 2018.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police announced "with great sadness" on Thursday that K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness.

K-9 Remy joined the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2018 and was assigned to three handlers throughout his tenure.

"K-9 Remy leaves behind (an) RMPD family and a community that is grateful for his service. We will truly miss him," said Robert A. Hassell, Chief of Police.

Remy was assigned to the Special Operations Division and had worked in Patrol Services Division as well as the Special Response Team. Remy was certified by the United States Police Canine Association in evidence detection, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Remy received more than 1,200 hours of training and is credited with the seizure of more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, and tracking down dozens of offenders and missing persons.