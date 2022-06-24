Politics

North Carolina politicians react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina leaders, like much of their constituents, are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to end abortion protections in the United States.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision of Roe v Wade that codified the constitutional right to abortion.

This ruling does not immediately make abortion illegal in North Carolina, but that's largely due to the Tar heel state's tightly split voters. Republicans have pushed to place more restrictions on abortions, but Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed those efforts and vowed to continue to do so.



Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis praised the decision calling it "historic and monumental."



As more North Carolina leaders release statements in response to the Supreme Court ruling, we will add them to this article.
