Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

HOUSTON, Texas -- Roop Sari Palace, located in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, is one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the US. There are racks and racks through the store, with thousands of saris, Anarkali suits, Kurtis, and Lehenga Choli options. They also have hundreds of jewelry designs to go with any outfit.
A sari is a 6-yard piece of fabric that is worn around the body with a blouse. The sari has been around for centuries, with dozens of styles related to different regions and occasions.

Saris can vary from very plain to over the top glamorous for parties and weddings. You can check out Roop Sari palace at their website roopsari.com or on Instagram.
