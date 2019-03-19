Roy Williams, R.J. Barrett named coach, player of the year by USA TODAY

UNC and Duke were both given top honors by USA Today sports.

UNC's Roy Williams was named National Coach of the Year and Duke freshman forward R.J. Barrett was chosen as National Player of the Year.

USA TODAY cites Barrett stepping up when Zion Williamson missed six games due to injury but also acknowledges his average of 22 points per game even when the team was at full health.

Roy Williams was noted for winning 15 of the last 17 games and securing a number one seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament with young talent and experienced seniors

R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson were also recognized on the 2019 All-American first team with Barrett as guard and Williamson as forward.
