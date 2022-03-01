Cooper orders Russian liquor off ABC Store shelves

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper issued a last call for Russian spirits at North Carolina's ABC Stores.The governor signed an executive order on Monday that has directed all Russian-made vodka to be removed from ABC Store shelves."The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression," said Cooper. "Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom."Information from the North Carolina ABC Commission suggests that three alcohol brands - Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard - would be subject to this Executive Order.Cooper's order also directs his administration to find any "contracts or operations that directly benefit Russian entities" and "take all reasonable steps" to end them.