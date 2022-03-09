Arts & Entertainment

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler detained in Atlanta after being mistaken for bank robber

FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

ATLANTA -- "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber in Atlanta and detained, according to police records.

The incident happened Jan. 7 at a Bank of America in Atlanta, where Coogler is filming the "Black Panther" sequel.

Coogler was attempting to withdraw $12,000 in cash and wrote a note on the back of his withdrawal slip asking the teller to "be discreet" when handing him the cash, according to the Atlanta Police Department report.

The teller, who also told police she received an alert notification from Coogler's account, notified her manager that she thought the bank was being robbed. Police were called.

Officers brought Coogler outside and handcuffed him while they investigated. Police later determined that the incident was a mistake by Bank of America and Coogler was released.

Bank of America issued a statement confirming the incident:

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."

Through a spokesperson, Coogler issued a brief statement: "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Coogler, an Oakland native, is directing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," slated for release in November.

Marvel Studios is owned by the Walt Disney Co., the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoaklandu.s. & worldblack panther
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop flights out of RDU
Efforts to support, help Ukraine going strong in Wake County
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Show More
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Some NC breweries raising prices as grain costs, fuel prices soar
More TOP STORIES News