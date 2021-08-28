23-year-old Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn., died Aug. 26 from wounds sustained during the attack at HKIA in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Ryan was a Psychological Operations NCO assigned to 9th PSYOP Bn, 8th PSYOP group at Fort Bragg.



