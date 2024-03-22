Veterans remember Fort Liberty's Green Ramp Disaster 30 years later: 'It's hard to talk about it'

Fort Liberty held a ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum to commemorate those touched by the tragedy.

Fort Liberty held a ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum to commemorate those touched by the tragedy.

Fort Liberty held a ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum to commemorate those touched by the tragedy.

Fort Liberty held a ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum to commemorate those touched by the tragedy.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday marks 30 years since the deadly Green Ramp Disaster, that killed the most soldiers in the 82nd Airborne in a single event since World War II.

Friday afternoon, Fort Liberty held a ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum to commemorate those touched by the tragedy. Soldiers who were there told ABC11 the plane crash sent them into shock.

"We didn't even know what it was. All I remember is hearing the explosion looking to my left and then I saw like big old orange-like flames," said Retired, Jose Ogas of VFW Post 670.

"I mean, you just seen so much smoke. You smelt burnt skin..." said Ret. Det. 1SG Maritza Hairston, of VFW Post 670.

On March 23, 1994, a fighter jet accidentally collided with a C-141, sending a fireball into 500 paratroopers doing pre-jump activities at the Pope Army Airfield. Fort Liberty veterans say they were scrambling to help each other amidst the confusion. Even survivors with minor injuries like Jose Ogas said the heat from the explosion coursed through their bodies.

"Some of our soldiers, that was going to be the first jump, didn't make the first jump ever," Ogas said.

Veterans say they remember President Bill Clinton visiting them to pay his respects to the 24 paratroopers who were killed, and to personally greet the 111 soldiers who had been injured.

"It was exciting to kind of see that. And it kind of touched my heart," Hairston said.

"Even one of our soldiers that had some of his limbs that were burned off or completely off, he tried to salute the president. You know, it was ...amazing," Ogas said.

"In a very human way, a lot of quality lives were cut short and affected. Families were affected. Children were affected. Spouses," said LTC (R) Rob Gowan. "I think it's a good thing to remember those paratroopers. I know I will."

Gowan still gets choked up when he thinks about the tragedy.

"Many of us continued to serve through 9/11 and beyond," Gowan said. "As tragic as that event was, I have to believe it helped prepare us for combat that would come."

"It's hard to talk about it," Ogas said, "but we talk about it because we want people to know and never forget what happened."