Fort Liberty soldier killed in Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Liberty soldier was killed after an overnight crash in Harnett County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol told ABC11 that 23-year-old Sergeant Nathan Whorton was speeding when he went off Overhills Road and crashed into a tree.

Whorton was an active duty soldier with the 82nd Airborne.

He was wearing a seat belt, but it failed and he was thrown from the car.

Video captured the mangled wreckage as it was being removed from the scene.