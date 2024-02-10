20-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another arrest has been made in a Raleigh murder case.

Police say 20-year-old J'Marree Andrel Smith is in custody.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Poole Road.

Police say Amari Goss, 24, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Raleigh police confirmed overnight Tuesday that a 14-year-old is facing a murder charge related to Goss' death.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

