14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed man on Poole Road in Raleigh: Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Monday afternoon shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after the man died and a teenager is facing charges, Raleigh Police said Tuesday.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Poole Road.

Police say Amari Goss, 24, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Raleigh police confirmed overnight Tuesday that a 14-year-old is facing a murder charge related to Goss' death.

It was the second shooting in Raleigh on Monday afternoonin the Capital City. Earlier, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot twice on Bragg Street.

Raleigh Police told ABC11 that they do not believe the shootings are connected. On Tuesday, RPD repeated that the shootings did not appear to be related.

Officers also said multiple people pulled up to the house where the shooting occurred and opened fire. Several people rent rooms at the home and police are working with occupants to gather information.

There is no one in custody.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

