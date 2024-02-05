WATCH LIVE

Raleigh police look for suspect after 20-year-old shot on Bragg Street

Monday, February 5, 2024 8:38PM
The gunman got into a car a few blocks away and left, Raleigh Police said.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice during a dispute Monday in the 400 block of Bragg Street in Raleigh.

The gunman then got into a car a few blocks away and left.

Raleigh police officers found the gunshot victim just before 1:45 p.m. He was taken for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for the suspect. No other information was immediately released.

