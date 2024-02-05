Raleigh police look for suspect after 20-year-old shot on Bragg Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice during a dispute Monday in the 400 block of Bragg Street in Raleigh.
The gunman then got into a car a few blocks away and left.
Raleigh police officers found the gunshot victim just before 1:45 p.m. He was taken for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for the suspect. No other information was immediately released.
