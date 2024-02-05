WATCH LIVE

Raleigh shooting on Poole Road leaves man with serious injuries

Monday, February 5, 2024 9:30PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Poole Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was the second shooting of the afternoonin the Capital City. Earlier, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot twice on Bragg Street.

Raleigh Police told ABC11 that they do not believe the shootings are connected.

Officers and detectives are at the scene collecting evidence.

There is no one in custody.

Poole Road traffic is being diverted while officers and detectives conduct an investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

