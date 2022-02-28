Arts & Entertainment

Wake County native Ariana DeBose gets historic win at 2022 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose gets historic SAG win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's own Ariana DeBose secured her position as a favorite to win an Oscar next month.

DeBose scored a SAG Award for best supporting performance by a female actor. She won the award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.


DeBose is the first openly queer woman of color to win an individual film Screen Actors Guild Award.

You can watch to see if she secures an Oscar during The Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 on ABC11.

WATCH: ABC11 catches up with Wake County native and 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
The singer, dancer and actress from Wake County is starring in the new "West Side Story" movie, and she's been nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.



Below is a full list of the winners from the 2022 SAG Awards
The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

FILM

Cast: "CODA"


Female actor: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Male Actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Stunt ensemble: "No Time to Die"

TELEVISION

Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Female actor, drama series: Jung Hoyeon, "Squid Game"


Drama ensemble: "Succession"

Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"

Comedy series ensemble: "Ted Lasso"

Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown."

Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Stunt ensemble: "Squid Game"
