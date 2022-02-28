Wake County native Ariana DeBose gets historic win at 2022 SAG Awards

DeBose scored a SAG Award for best supporting performance by a female actor. She won the award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.
DeBose is the first openly queer woman of color to win an individual film Screen Actors Guild Award.
You can watch to see if she secures an Oscar during The Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27
Below is a full list of the winners from the 2022 SAG Awards
FILM
Cast: "CODA"
Female actor: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Male Actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"
Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Stunt ensemble: "No Time to Die"
TELEVISION
Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Female actor, drama series: Jung Hoyeon, "Squid Game"
Drama ensemble: "Succession"
Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"
Comedy series ensemble: "Ted Lasso"
Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown."
Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Stunt ensemble: "Squid Game"