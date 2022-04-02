Sports

Saint Augustine's announces three major coaching hires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University announced three new major coaching hires in the school's athletics program.

Saint Augustine's alum Bershawn "Batman" Jackson was named as the new head men's track and field coach.

Jackson is an Olympic medalist and a five-time US champion.

The new head coach for the women's track and field team is Elizabeth Garrett.

Garrett is also a Saint Augustine's alum and led Southeast Raleigh High School's track and field team to eight state championships.

And a familiar face in the Triangle was revealed as the new men's basketball coach.

Chucky Brown will fill that position. Brown, a former star at NC State also played for 13 years in the NBA.

For the past three years, Brown was the head boys' basketball coach at West Johnston High School in Benson.

Brown played for NC State in the late 1980s, and he helped the Wolfpack win the ACC title. Brown was the ACC's top rebounder and a first-team all-conference selection in 1989.

Saint Augustine's said the goal is to build an athletics program that competes for conference, divisional and national championships in addition to excelling in the classrooms.
